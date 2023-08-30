Meri Mati Mera Desh Campaign | JKACL hosts cultural bonanza at Mubarak Mandi complex

Jammu, Aug 30: In connection with celebrations of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, J&K Academy of Art, Culture and Languages, in collaboration with the Directorate of Tourism, Jammu organised Cultural evenings here at Mubarak Mandi Heritage Complex Jammu.
The two day event was organised in connection with the Meri Mati Mera Desh campaign to recall the sacrifices of war heroes and pay tributes to them. A large number of gatherings witnessed the performances.
On the first day, the program began with patriotic and Dogri folk songs by the local artists Santosh Bandral, Kamla Devi and Ashok Anjum. The musical performance was followed by Dogri folk dances presented by the artists of Radhika Dance group.
The main attraction of the program was the skit presented by the artists of Nav Durga Kala Manch on the theme Veer Gatha. All the performers artistically presented the tails of warriors, social reformers and freedom fighters. The audience was thrilled with the power packed performance. The programme was ably conducted by Dilshad Khan.
On the concluding day today, Aditya Kumar enthralled the audience with his performance. He was equally supported by Rahul Bhardwaj on table, Panku on Keyboard, Rakesh on Octapad, Munna on Dhol and Rahul as chorus.
The Dogri dances by Happy productions also enthralled the audience. The program concluded with an enchanting dance performance by the special invitees from CRPF, who danced on patriotic songs.
The proceedings of the program were conducted by Rajni Sharma.