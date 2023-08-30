Meri Mati Mera Desh Campaign | JKACL hosts cultural bonanza at Mubarak Mandi complex

The two day event was organised in connection with the Meri Mati Mera Desh campaign to recall the sacrifices of war heroes and pay tributes to them. A large number of gatherings witnessed the performances.

On the first day, the program began with patriotic and Dogri folk songs by the local artists Santosh Bandral, Kamla Devi and Ashok Anjum. The musical performance was followed by Dogri folk dances presented by the artists of Radhika Dance group.