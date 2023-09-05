Meri Mati, Mera Desh devoted to martyrs, patriots: Dr Nirmal Singh

Jammu, Sep 5: Former deputy chief minister and senior BJP leader, Dr Nirmal Singh today said that the ‘Meri Mati, Mera Desh’ campaign represents the concluding phase of the countrywide programmes under “Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsava”.
Dr Singh, who is also party incharge for the programme, stated this while addressing media persons at party headquarter, Trikuta Nagar, Jammu, where he was accompanied by co-incharge for the programme and BJP OBC Morcha National Secretary Rashpaul Verma and J&K BJP Media Secretary Dr. Pardeep Mahotra.
He said that the whole programme represents the farsighted vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the honour and the integrity of nation.
He said that although the programme is under the government of India, but BJP as a responsible, dedicated and nationalist party is contributing fully to make the campaign successful, which is directed towards the national integrity. He also appealed other political and social organizations to contribute in the noble cause.
Dr Singh said that after the 1st phase of the whole program, this phase, which started on 1st September, will go till September 15, in which the BJP activists will visit every home in the region.