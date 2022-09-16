Merrymaking in Jammu on declaration of Maharaja Hari Singh's birthday as public holiday

Besides, Karni Sena, Team Jammu, and various Rajput associations also celebrated the announcement with great pomp and show, and chanted pro-Maharaja slogans.



The Lieutenant Governor said Maharaja Hari Singh was a great educationist, progressive thinker, social reformer and a towering man of ideas and ideals.



"The public holiday will be a fitting tribute to Maharaja Hari Singh Ji's rich legacy, he observed.



Praising the decision of the government, former deputy chief minister Nirmal Singh told reporters here that the demand of the Dogras of the region have been fulfilled after 72 years.