Migrating tribal population to get Smart Cards

Jammu, Feb 22: The Tribal Affairs Department in coordination with J&K Police, Forest Department, and Census Operations Department has finalised the modalities for Smart Cards to be provided to transhumant tribal families for hassle-free movement during migration and access to various services.
An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that the meeting to finalise the design and contents of the Smart Cards was chaired by Secretary to Government, Tribal Affairs Department Shahid Iqbal Choudhary.
The spokesman said that the Smart Cards are planned to replace the multiple permissions regime and offer a unified central database to all the organisations and agencies for smooth and hassle-free movement of transhumant families during the biannual vertical migration.
He said that embedded with a chip containing the demographic details, transit routes, originating place, destination, and other vital statistics, these Smart Cards would end the process of multiple permissions.
“These cards will also be utilised for various government services rolled out of the migratory population and will be issued based on the survey conducted by the department last year,” the spokesman said.