Militant killed, two soldiers injured as infiltration bid foiled along LoC in J&K's Rajouri: Army

Rajouri July 7: Army on Wednesday claimed to have killed a militant in Nowshera sector of Rajouri district while foiling an infiltration bid by a "heavily armed" group of militants.
Two soldiers were injured in the operation, the army said.
As per the Army's Jammu based PRO, Lt Col Devandar Anand, a group of Pakistani militants made an attempt to infiltrate from across the Line of Control in the Nowshera sector of Rajouri early Wednesday morning.
"Alert Army troops thwarted the infiltration bid by suitably employing an integrated surveillance grid alongwith domination by fire and engaging the militants in a fierce firefight in which one militant was neutralised," Anand added .
He further said that the slain militant's body has been recovered and "war-like stores including an AK 47 rifle, four magazines of AK 47 with ammunition and two hand grenades have been recovered from the militant killed."
"This action by alert Army troops displays the resolve of Indian Army to thwart any misadventure on the Line of Control".
Official sources told Greater Kashmir that the infiltration attempt took place near Arsal nallah of Kalal also referred to as Kabootar Gap where the army troops manning forward posts on the LoC noticed the infiltration attempt of militants and engaged them in an encounter.
They further informed that the number of militants who were part of the militant group that was trying to infiltrate into this side of the LoC was between 4 to 6.
"One to two militants have also received injuries in this fierce gunfight and all of them managed to rush back on the route from where they were trying to infiltrate," sources said.
In the meantime, the entire area has been cordoned and an intense search operation is going on in the area, they added.
Pertinent to mention here that three militants were killed in an operation in the said area on June 1, 2019.