Militant killed, two soldiers injured as infiltration bid foiled along LoC in J&K's Rajouri: Army

Rajouri July 7: Army on Wednesday claimed to have killed a militant in Nowshera sector of Rajouri district while foiling an infiltration bid by a "heavily armed" group of militants.

Two soldiers were injured in the operation, the army said.

As per the Army's Jammu based PRO, Lt Col Devandar Anand, a group of Pakistani militants made an attempt to infiltrate from across the Line of Control in the Nowshera sector of Rajouri early Wednesday morning.