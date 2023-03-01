Military Intelligence, UP police arrest person impersonating as Lt Col

Sources said that the Indian Army's military intelligence swung into action from Udhampur-Jammu and they informed the Uttar Pradesh police following which they got to know about the recruitment scam being run by a person belonging to Kassganj in Uttar Pradesh impersonating as Lt Colonel.

“During the joint operation of MI and Uttar Pradesh, teams apprehended the person identified as Atul Mathur, resident of Kasganj, UP,” said the sources.