Military Intelligence, UP police arrest person impersonating as Lt Col

Jammu, Mar 1: The sleuths of Military Intelligence in coordination with the Uttar Pradesh special police team nabbed a person who was impersonating as Lt Colonel (Navy) to cheat unemployed youth who were aspiring to join the defence force.
Sources said that the Indian Army's military intelligence swung into action from Udhampur-Jammu and they informed the Uttar Pradesh police following which they got to know about the recruitment scam being run by a person belonging to Kassganj in Uttar Pradesh impersonating as Lt Colonel.
“During the joint operation of MI and Uttar Pradesh, teams apprehended the person identified as Atul Mathur, resident of Kasganj, UP,” said the sources.
They said that he had duped the youth who were aspiring to join the defence force. The joint team has also seized the uniform of the Indian Navy and other goods from his possession, as per the sources. Further investigation has been initiated.