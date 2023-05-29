Minister applauds Project Sampark of BRO in Jammu
Jammu, May 29: Union minister of state for defence , Ajay Bhatt today visited Headquarter CE (Project) Sampark in Jammu.
He was briefed in detail by the Chief Engineer, Brig Tejpal Singh on the entire panorama of works carried out ranging from enhancing defence potential of our defenses as well as constructing and maintaining the strategic lines of communication, a press release said.
As espoused and guided by Director General Border Roads (DGBR) Lt Gen Rajeev Chaudhry, he was briefed on the use of new technologies on terra firma to include special engineering challenges like tunnels on our important roads.
These new technologies would not only ensure safer travel but as well reduce travel times by a considerable period. The RRM was also briefed on various welfare measures undertaken for the entire rank and file. The RRM addressed the gathering and interacted with the BRO Karamyogis of Project Sampark.