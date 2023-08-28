Minister hands over 250 appointment letters to CAPF candidates

Jammu, Aug 28: Union Minister of State for Development of North Eastern Region & Cooperation B L Verma Monday handed over 250 appointment letters to the selected candidates of BSF, CRPF CISF, SSB, and ITBP.
He distributed these letters as a part of PM’s “Rozgar Mela” under the ‘Mission Recruitment’ of Government of India, organized at Frontier Headquarter BSF Jammu. Verma was the chief guest on the occasion.
“The Rozgar Mela scheme is part of the government’s efforts to abate unemployment in the country. The mission mode recruitment drive is expected to result in filling up of 10 lakh jobs in the government by the end of this year as promised by the Prime Minister in October 2022. So far, 5.5 lakh jobs have already been provided,” Verma said, while addressing the gathering on the occasion.
Earlier, on the onset of the event, the Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi virtually launched ‘Rozgar Mela’ and addressed all the participants.
Later, Verma handed over the physical copies of the appointment letters to the new appointees in the presence of IG BSF Jammu D K Boora and other officers of CAPFs and civil dignitaries. He said that
Through this Rozgar Mela event, Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) is recruiting personnel in various Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) such as CRPF, BSF, SSB, Assam Rifles, CISF, ITBP and Narcotics control Bureau as well as Delhi Police. In this series, today at 45 locations across the country, 51,106 appointment letters were handed over to new appointees.