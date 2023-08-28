Minister hands over 250 appointment letters to CAPF candidates

Jammu, Aug 28: Union Minister of State for Development of North Eastern Region & Cooperation B L Verma Monday handed over 250 appointment letters to the selected candidates of BSF, CRPF CISF, SSB, and ITBP.

He distributed these letters as a part of PM’s “Rozgar Mela” under the ‘Mission Recruitment’ of Government of India, organized at Frontier Headquarter BSF Jammu. Verma was the chief guest on the occasion.