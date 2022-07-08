Minor administrative rejig | 4 officers transferred, posted
Jammu, July 8: The government Friday ordered transfers and postings of four Jammu and Kashmir Administrative Service (JKAS) officers with immediate effect.
The minor administrative reshuffle has been carried out by the General Administration Department (GAD) through two different orders. As per the GAD order, Ashok Kumar Pandita, Relief and Rehabilitation Commissioner (Migrants), J&K has been transferred and posted as Additional Secretary to the Government Revenue Department.
Kuldeep Krishan Sidha, Special Secretary to the Government Revenue Department has been transferred and posted as Relief and Rehabilitation Commissioner (Migrants) J&K.
Through a separate order, Pankaj Gupta, Joint Commissioner, Jammu Municipal Corporation has been transferred and posted as Managing Director, Jammu and Kashmir Medical Supplies Corporation.
Rimpy Ohri, awaiting orders of adjustment in the General Administration Department has been posted as Joint Commissioner, Jammu Municipal Corporation.