Minor administrative rejig | 4 officers transferred, posted

The minor administrative reshuffle has been carried out by the General Administration Department (GAD) through two different orders. As per the GAD order, Ashok Kumar Pandita, Relief and Rehabilitation Commissioner (Migrants), J&K has been transferred and posted as Additional Secretary to the Government Revenue Department.

Kuldeep Krishan Sidha, Special Secretary to the Government Revenue Department has been transferred and posted as Relief and Rehabilitation Commissioner (Migrants) J&K.