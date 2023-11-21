Minor among 2 killed in Jammu accidents

Jammu, Nov 21: Two persons including a minor were killed in two separate accidents in Jammu during the last 24 hours.

Police said that a three-year old girl died while her mother sustained leg-injuries while alighting from a mini-bus in Kullian area of R S Pura in Jammu district on Tuesday.

“The deceased was identified as Divashi while the injured was identified as her mother Preeti Devi, resident of R S Pura. They were immediately rushed to a nearby health facility yet the minor was declared dead,” police said, adding that a case was registered in this connection.

In a separate accident, a biker was killed late Monday evening when his bike, bearing registration number JK21 C0521, collided with a car on Bishnah-Bari Brahma road. “The youth was shifted to hospital where the doctors declared him dead. His identity was being ascertained,” police said.

Police registered a case in this connection.