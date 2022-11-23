Minor girl killed, her 2 siblings injured in Bajalta mishap

“They were crossing the railway bridge when they noticed an approaching train and in panic they jumped from the said bridge to save themselves. In this incident, they jumped from the bridge in which Hadia lost her life after she suffered critical injuries,” they said.

They said that the locals and police rushed the injured to the Batra Hospital and then to GMC Jammu for their treatment. At GMC Jammu, Hadia was declared dead and her two siblings were admitted for treatment. Investigation into the incident has been started after the registration of a case at the concerned police station.