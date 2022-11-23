Minor girl killed, her 2 siblings injured in Bajalta mishap

Jammu, Nov 23: An 11- year-old girl was killed and her two minor siblings were injured when they jumped from a railway bridge after noticing a train approaching in Bajalta, this morning.
The deceased has been identified as Hadia Fatima, (11) daughter of Rashid, resident of Bajalta in Jammu district.
Police sources said that Hadia Fatima, her young sister namely Alia Fatima (6) and brother, (12) Mohiuddin, daughter and son of Mohammed Rashid residents of Bajalta were on way to their school.
“They were crossing the railway bridge when they noticed an approaching train and in panic they jumped from the said bridge to save themselves. In this incident, they jumped from the bridge in which Hadia lost her life after she suffered critical injuries,” they said.
They said that the locals and police rushed the injured to the Batra Hospital and then to GMC Jammu for their treatment. At GMC Jammu, Hadia was declared dead and her two siblings were admitted for treatment. Investigation into the incident has been started after the registration of a case at the concerned police station.