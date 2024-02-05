Minor killed, 3 injured in Udhampur accident

Jammu, Feb 5: A minor was killed while three other members of his family were critically injured in a road accident near Sallain Talab in Udhampur district on Monday.

Police officials identified the deceased child as one-year-old Keshav, son of Rishav, resident of Jammu, presently living in Ramnagar of Udhampur district.

“He died when a two-wheeler being driven by his father was hit by a vehicle near Sallain Talab late Sunday night. His father, mother and brother too sustained injuries in the accident. His sibling, also a minor, was shifted to Government Medical College (GMC) hospital, Jammu,” they said.