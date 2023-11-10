Minor killed, 3 pilgrims injured in Reasi accident

Jammu, Nov 10: A minor boy was killed while three other pilgrims of Shri Mata Vaishnoo Devi Shrine were injured when a tempo traveler, in which they were travelling, fell into a gorge on Katra- Jammu road in Reasi district.

As per police, this accident took place during the wee morning hours on Friday. The tempo JK02AX 4681 was on its way to Jammu from Reasi .

All the four injured were shifted to Katra health facility where seven year old Manan son of Karan Tripathu resident of Uttam Nagar, Delhi was declared as brought dead.

Police said it has started investigations into the case.