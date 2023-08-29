Minor rejig in civil administration

Jammu, Aug 29: In a minor rejig in the civil administration, the J&K government Tuesday ordered the transfer and posting of a Jammu and Kashmir Administrative Service (JKAS) officer and rescinded the transfer of another officer.
As per an order issued by General Administration Department (GAD), Angrez Singh, JKAS, Deputy Secretary in the Lieutenant Governor's Secretariat has been transferred and posted as Assistant Commissioner (Central) with Divisional Commissioner, Jammu, with immediate effect.
“Further, Ajay Bharti, JKAS, Deputy Director, Estates, Jammu, under orders of transfer as Assistant Commissioner (Central) with Divisional Commissioner, Jammu, in terms of Government Order No. 983-JK(GAD) of 2023 dated August 19, 2023, shall continue at his present place of posting,” the order read.