Minor rejig in civil administration

Jammu, Sep 8: In a minor rejig in the civil administration, the government Friday ordered the transfer and posting of a Jammu and Kashmir Administrative Service (JKAS) officer while another was assigned an additional charge.
As per GAD order, in the interest of administration, DrZakirHussain, JKAS, General Manager, DIG, Poonch has been transferred and posted as Additional Deputy Commissioner, Shopian, against an available vacancy, with immediate effect.
Further, Mohammad Tanwir, JKAS, Chief Executive Officer, Tourism Development Authority, Poonch will hold charge of the post of General Manager, DIC, Poonch, in addition to his own duties, till further orders.