Minor reshuffle in civil administration

Srinagar, July 20: Government on Tuesday transferred two JKAS officers in the interest of administration with immediate effect.

According to an order quoted by news agency GNS, Chander Parkash, JKAS, Sub-Divisional Magistrate, Vijaypur, holding additional charge of Sub-Registrar, Vijaypur, has been transferred and posted as Deputy Director (Audio-Visual) in the Directorate of Information, J&K.

Vinay Kumar, JKAS, Deputy Director (Audio-Visual) in the Directorate of Information, J&K, has transferred and posted as Sub-Divisional Magistrate, Vijaypur, according to the government order.