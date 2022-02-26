Minorities feeling safer under ModiGovt: BJP

Jammu, Feb 26:BharatiyaJanata Party (BJP) President RavinderRaina Saturday said that the minorities were feeling much safer under Prime Minister NarendraModi-led government.
A statement of BJP issued here said that addressing the BJP Minority Morcha’s executive body meeting here, Raina said that it was a matter of great satisfaction that the minorities were feeling much safer under the PM Modi-led government.
He said that while the earlier governments used the minorities merely as a vote bank to enter the power corridor, it was the Modi government that had worked to empower this class educationally, socially, and economically.
Raina asked the BJP Minority Morcha activists to work for the party more vigorously and contribute to making it strong at the grass-root level.
He also stressed upon them to motivate more and more people to join the party so that BJP becomes a force that creates history in the upcoming elections of the assembly.