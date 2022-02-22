Minus Congress, no third front can fight BJP: Mehbooba

Jammu, Feb 22: Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) President Mehbooba Mufti Tuesday said that any political alliance or third front without the Congress cannot fight the BharatiyaJanata Party (BJP) and accused the saffron party of “shaking the basic foundations of the country by its divisive policies”.
She said the assembly elections were part of the democratic process and holding it in Jammu and Kashmir was not a favour to its people.
“Without the Congress, no alliance or third front can succeed in defeating the BJP. The Congress has played a pivotal role in building this nation over the past 70 years and there is no alternative to the Congress in the country,” she said, winding up her five-day tour of Jammu province.
Reacting to the reports about Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao's bids to forge an anti-BJP front ahead of the 2024 parliamentary elections, Mehbooba said what the Congress and other governments built over the past seven decades was being sold by the BJP which needs to be dislodged in the “interest of the country”.
“It is not possible without the Congress. No third front or any alliance, minus Congress, can defeat the BJP,” she said.