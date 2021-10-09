Misappropriation of food grains | ACB produces charge sheet against FCS&CA officials

A statement of ACB issued here said that FIR No 21/2015 against under sections 5(1) (c), 5(1) (d) r/w 5(2) of the JK PCT Act Svt 2006 and Sections 201,409, 467, 468,471 and 120-B of the Ranbir Penal Code (RPC) of Police Station Vigilance Organisation Jammu (VOJ) now ACB was registered against Bankey Ram of Barradian, Udhampur the then incharge storekeeper Udhampur (now retired); Jarmez Singh of Logate, Kathua, the then storekeeper Udhampur (now retired); Madan Lal of Jib, Udhampur, the then storekeeper Udhampur presently at TSO Udhampur and Babu Ram of Marri Reasi presently at H No 712 Sector-3 Vinayak Nagar Muthi, Jammu the then storekeeper Udhampur (now retired).

It said that the verification into the allegations regarding misappropriation of foodgrains by the officers and officials of the FCS&CA department of block Udhampur and block Pancheri revealed that the ration consignments under different categories of APL, BPL and AAY, earmarked for the respective food stores for distribution to different dealers for the families attached with these dealers have been shown issued in excess than the allotted quota in the name of the concerned dealers which have not been received by them from 2004 to 2008.

The ACB statement said that the food grains shown issued to different dealers had not been transported and dispatched and the accused officers and officials had misused their official positions and were involved in a criminal conspiracy.

It said that they had drawn an excess amount of Rs 36.89 lakh for loading and unloading carriage charges of excess quota of ration issued to the dealers and misappropriated the amount, causing wrongful gain to themselves and wrongful loss to the State exchequer by committing falsification of record and misappropriating public money.