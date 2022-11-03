Missing Bhaderwah man found dead: police

Srinagar, Nov 03: Jammu and Kashmir Police on Thursday said that they have recovered the body of a missing Bhaderwah man from Jawalpur area of Kishtwar district.

Quoting a police spokesman, news agency GNS reported that on October 28 Kishtwar police received information regarding the disappearance of Ishaq Ahmed Ganie, a resident of Mohalla Sultanpura, Bhaderwah.