Missing Bhaderwah man found dead: police

Srinagar, Nov 03: Jammu and Kashmir Police on Thursday said that they have recovered the body of a missing Bhaderwah man from Jawalpur area of Kishtwar district.
Quoting a police spokesman, news agency GNS reported that on October 28 Kishtwar police received information regarding the disappearance of Ishaq Ahmed Ganie, a resident of Mohalla Sultanpura, Bhaderwah.
The police spokesman said that in the meantime SSP Kishtwar Shafqat Hussain Batt constituted a special team and also utilised the services of dog squads, SDRF and drones during the search operation.
After putting strenuous efforts by Kishtwar police, family members and locals, the body of the person was recovered from the hills of Patrode area.
"Investigation into the matter is going on to ascertain the cause of death," the spokesman said.