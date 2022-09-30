Mobilise public support for DAP ahead of elections: Azad

According to a press note, he was speaking at a meeting with key leaders from Jammu region including ex ministers, Ex MLAs, DDC members, and BDC members. Azad discussed political scenario obtaining in the J&K UT.

Azad asked the party leaders to hit the ground and launch a mass contact programme to mobilise public support in favour of Democratic Azad Party ahead of the forthcoming Assembly elections. Azad said that DAP is committed to strengthen the communal harmony and social fabric. All the leaders, took a pledge to strengthen the party at the grass root level. “Our party is committed to assuage the urges and aspirations of every segment of the society in all the regions and sub-regions,” Azad said. He said the cadre must reach out to the people and help them to get solutions to their problems.