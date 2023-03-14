Mock drill on earthquake, landslide conducted

Jammu, Mar 14: The 13th Battalion of National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) conducted a mock drill on Earthquake and Landslide preparedness under the chairmanship of Deputy Commissioner, Samba, Anuradha Gupta, who is also the Chairman, District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA), Samba, here at DC Office.
The NDRF team displayed scene assessment, security and cutting-off building utilities. The team also showed the process for recovery of surface victims, rope rescue techniques and recovering victims. The NDRF team also demonstrated the building-cutting approach to the victim and the use of VLC (Victim Locating Camera), extricating the victim with pre-hospital treatment, using an airlifting bag (heavy slap or load) and conducting Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation (CPR) if the victim is unconscious.
On the occasion observers were briefed on their roles and duties during an event of any calamity.
The situations were conceptualized to derive certain lessons and find gaps, if any, in the resources/systems. Mobilization of resources takes place on orders of respective department heads to mitigate the situation. The concept of Incident Response System to manage the disaster is practised on the occasion.
At the end of the mock exercise, a detailed debriefing also took place to consolidate the good practices and lessons learnt.