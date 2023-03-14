Mock drill on earthquake, landslide conducted

The NDRF team displayed scene assessment, security and cutting-off building utilities. The team also showed the process for recovery of surface victims, rope rescue techniques and recovering victims. The NDRF team also demonstrated the building-cutting approach to the victim and the use of VLC (Victim Locating Camera), extricating the victim with pre-hospital treatment, using an airlifting bag (heavy slap or load) and conducting Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation (CPR) if the victim is unconscious.

On the occasion observers were briefed on their roles and duties during an event of any calamity.