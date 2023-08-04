Modi govt did justice with all sections in J&K: Ravinder Raina

According to a press note, he was addressing a party meeting here. The meeting discussed the forthcoming party programmes and work strategy in Jammu and Kashmir.

Ashish Sood, Seh-Prabhari J&K BJP and Ashok Koul, General Secretary (Org) briefly addressed the meeting.

Ravinder Raina, while addressing the meeting, asked all the senior party leaders to hold widespread public outreach programmes. He asked all the party leaders to extensively work in general masses prompting them to be acquainted with their needs, hence, effectively addressing their genuine issues and rights, which were neglected by previous governments.