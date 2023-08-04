Modi govt did justice with all sections in J&K: Ravinder Raina

Jammu, Aug 4: J&K BJP President Ravinder Raina today said that Modi govt did justice with all sections of people in Jammu and Kashmir.
According to a press note, he was addressing a party meeting here. The meeting discussed the forthcoming party programmes and work strategy in Jammu and Kashmir.
Ashish Sood, Seh-Prabhari J&K BJP and Ashok Koul, General Secretary (Org) briefly addressed the meeting.
Ravinder Raina, while addressing the meeting, asked all the senior party leaders to hold widespread public outreach programmes. He asked all the party leaders to extensively work in general masses prompting them to be acquainted with their needs, hence, effectively addressing their genuine issues and rights, which were neglected by previous governments.
“In these nine years, Modi government did justice with all the sections in J&K including Gujjar, Bakkarwal, Paharis, refugees, displaced persons, Valmikis, STs, women, SCs, OBCs, Gorkhas, etc and will ensure that no injustice is met with anyone anymore,” Raina said.
Ashish Sood said that BJP is the only truly democratic party in the country which wants to serve the needy population of the nation without any prejudice. He maintained that the firm and visionary leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi holds promise for the people to live with honour and dignity and no one in Jammu and Kashmir will have any complaint in future for being discriminated against.
Ashok Koul said that the BJP follows the basic ideas of rich cultural heritage, vibrant democracy and technological advancement, which is seeded in the minds of every nationalist Indian. He said that the party follows the work culture of full-time devotion with absolute sincerity and round-the-clock dedication to work for the needy persons. He discussed the future programmes with the senior party leaders and asked them to hold all these programmes within the general masses.
Kavinder Gupta spoke on the upcoming ULB elections and discussed particular points related.