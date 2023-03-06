Modi Govt doing justice with all sections of society: Ravinder Raina

Jammu, Mar 6: J&K BJP President Ravinder Raina today said that Modi Government is doing justice with all the sections of society.
According to a press note, he was addressing during the Sunderbani-Kalakot constituency Booth Sashaktikaran Abhiyaan workshop held at Solki, Kalakot.
Raina said that the entire organisation should get involved in the whole exercise to reach to the booth level worker and the prominent persons of the booth. He laid special stress on meeting the beneficiaries of the public welfare schemes initiated by the Prime Minister, Narendra Modi led Union Government.
“Modi Government is doing justice with all sections of the society. The party leaders must know the exact ground reality about the implementation of those schemes providing benefit to every needy person living in every possible section of society,”BJP President said.
He added that by highlighting that 100 percent of deliverance of these schemes has been made to the needy persons will ensure that the people will build even stronger faith in the Modi Government and the nationalist policies of BJP.