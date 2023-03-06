Modi Govt doing justice with all sections of society: Ravinder Raina

According to a press note, he was addressing during the Sunderbani-Kalakot constituency Booth Sashaktikaran Abhiyaan workshop held at Solki, Kalakot.

Raina said that the entire organisation should get involved in the whole exercise to reach to the booth level worker and the prominent persons of the booth. He laid special stress on meeting the beneficiaries of the public welfare schemes initiated by the Prime Minister, Narendra Modi led Union Government.