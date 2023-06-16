‘Modi Govt ensured equitable, sustained development’

"In these nine years, I have also sincerely tried and hence successfully discharged my duties towards the masses of Jammu Parliamentary Constituency," said the BJP MP.

Jugal said that Jammu residents felt negligence on the part of previous governments and felt that funds and big projects in J&K were given to Kashmir. Now Modi government ensured equitable and sustained development in all the regions of Jammu and Kashmir in these nine years, which has also removed feeling of discrimination among local people. Every region is being heard in Parliament, which resulted in the sanction of many landmark projects in Jammu as well, he added.