‘Modi Govt ensured equitable, sustained development’

Jammu, June 16: BJP MP Jugal Kishore Sharma today said that the NarendraModi government ensured equitable and sustained development in all the regions of Jammu and Kashmir in the nine years, which has also removed feeling of discrimination among the people.
Sharma accompanied by former MLC ChoudharyVikramRandhawa and J&K BJP Media InchargeDrPardeepMahotra, was addressing a press conference at BJP Headquarter, Trikuta Nagar, Jammu.
"In nine years, Modi government has taken many historic and bold decisions strengthening the nation, increasing the respect of its people and given pace to the economy. Many old neglected issues are resolved today. Similarly, numerous steps have also been taken to ensure the welfare of J&K along with whole nation. We are grateful to the Union government for abrogating 370 which has increased prosperity in Jammu and peace in J&K", said Jugal.
"In these nine years, I have also sincerely tried and hence successfully discharged my duties towards the masses of Jammu Parliamentary Constituency," said the BJP MP.
Jugal said that Jammu residents felt negligence on the part of previous governments and felt that funds and big projects in J&K were given to Kashmir. Now Modi government ensured equitable and sustained development in all the regions of Jammu and Kashmir in these nine years, which has also removed feeling of discrimination among local people. Every region is being heard in Parliament, which resulted in the sanction of many landmark projects in Jammu as well, he added.