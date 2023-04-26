Modi Govt giving  high priority to  Jammu and Kashmir: Union MoS

The event was aimed to provide a platform to the public to project their issues and concerns before the Union Minister for redressal. During the event, the Union Minister interacted with the public and listened to their grievances and issues. She assured them that the government is committed to addressing their issues and concerns.

Speaking on the occasion, Darshana Vikram Jardosh said, "Such outreach programmes provide a platform to the public to raise their grievances and demands before the government representatives besides enabling the authorities to work towards public welfare accordingly. She reaffirmed the government’s resolve towards welfare and development of its citizens with a focus on underprivileged segments of the society."