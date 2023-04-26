Modi Govt giving  high priority to  Jammu and Kashmir: Union MoS

Kathua, Apr 26: Union Minister of State (MoS) for Railways and Textiles, Darshana Vikram Jardosh, today conducted a public outreach programme at Government Degree College for Women, Kathua.
The event was aimed to provide a platform to the public to project their issues and concerns before the Union Minister for redressal. During the event, the Union Minister interacted with the public and listened to their grievances and issues. She assured them that the government is committed to addressing their issues and concerns.
Speaking on the occasion, Darshana Vikram Jardosh said, "Such outreach programmes provide a platform to the public to raise their grievances and demands before the government representatives besides enabling the authorities to work towards public welfare accordingly. She reaffirmed the government’s resolve towards welfare and development of its citizens with a focus on underprivileged segments of the society."
Hailing the initiative of public outreach programs, the Union Minister said that the Modi government is according a high priority to peripheral regions like Jammu and Kashmir. These visits enable the Union Ministers to receive feedback on various development projects related to their respective Ministries, she added. She said that Union Ministers get to know about the ground status of developmental issues pertaining to the particular district they visit.
Referring to new initiatives being taken up by the Textile Ministry to promote the production and value addition of textile products, Union MoS informed that several textile units are coming up in Jammu and Kashmir which will pave the way for making it an alluring industrial hub of the country.