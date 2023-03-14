Modi govt has transformed nation into a superpower: Ashok Koul

Jammu, Mar 14: J&K BJP General Secretary (Org) Ashok Koul today said that Modi govt has transformed the nation into a superpower.
According to a press note, he was addressing a party function. Koul interacted with beneficiaries, senior party leaders, prominent citizens, senior leaders of Social Castes while he conducted a comprehensive Pravas in the area.
Later, Koul also chaired various organisational meetings .Booth committees and Panna Pramukh of voter lists chiefly participated in the meetings.
While interacting with prominent locals, Ashok Koul apprised them about the landmark decisions of the Modi government. He said that the Modi government has transformed the nation into a superpower and “we are stronger than ever before, reestablishing Bharat as "Vishwa-Guru". He asked them to reinforce the hands of Modi to develop and strengthen the nation while making a robust society free from all social evils.
Talking to the party activists, he asked to extend the party's reach beyond all boundaries to every neglected part of society.
"Booth workers should help in creating awareness about these schemes among common people. Booth level workers are very important as they always play a great role in the victory of a party in elections," said Ashok Koul.
Koul emphasised that the Booth Sashaktikaran program would only be possible with the active participation of every BJP worker at the ground level.
Senior NC leaders Sham Lal, Ramesh Lal along with their supporters join BJP on the occasion. They assured the party seniors that they will work dedicatedly to strengthen the party.