Modi govt is devoted to poor, labour, farmers, women: Ashok Koul

Jammu, Dec 23: J&K BJP General Secretary (Org) Ashok Koul has said that Modi government is devoted to poor, labour, farmers, and women.
According to a press note, he was speaking at a party function. BDC, Sarpanchs, Panchs and other prominent social and political personalities along with hundreds of supporters from Reasi joined BJP at party headquarter Trikuta Nagar, Jammu. Koul welcomed the new entrants into the party fold.
Senior BJP leader Kuldeep Raj Dubey facilitated the joining while Former MLA Baldev Raj, Prabhari Reasi Arvind Gupta, former District President Sheel Magotra, District General Secretary Sukhdev Singh and other BJP leaders were also present on the occasion.
“Modi government is devoted to poor, labour, farmers, women. It is committed to zero corruption policy. Modi government has proved its credential for serving every single resident of the country creating example in every sphere citing example of Covid management in the Nation”, said Ashok Koul.