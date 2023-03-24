Modi Govt launched landmark public welfare schemes: Ravinder Raina

According to a press note, he was addressing a party meeting here. “Prime Minister Narendra Modi led government, ever since it came to power in the Centre, has launched numerous landmark public welfare schemes until now which is record in itself. These schemes are targeted towards all the sections of the society, including youth, women, farmers, ex-servicemen, border residents, weaker sections etc, irrespective of their caste, colour or creed, “ Raina said.

He added that the socio-economic philosophy of the BJP is based on the principle of "Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas" and “Antyodaya”, which aims at targeting the poorest of the poor, irrespective of the region or religion he or she may belong.