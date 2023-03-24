Modi Govt launched landmark public welfare schemes: Ravinder Raina

Jammu, Mar 24: J&K BJP President Ravinder Raina today said that Modi government has launched numerous landmark public welfare schemes.
According to a press note, he was addressing a party meeting here. “Prime Minister Narendra Modi led government, ever since it came to power in the Centre, has launched numerous landmark public welfare schemes until now which is record in itself. These schemes are targeted towards all the sections of the society, including youth, women, farmers, ex-servicemen, border residents, weaker sections etc, irrespective of their caste, colour or creed, “ Raina said.
He added that the socio-economic philosophy of the BJP is based on the principle of "Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas" and “Antyodaya”, which aims at targeting the poorest of the poor, irrespective of the region or religion he or she may belong.
Ravinder Raina and J&K BJP General Secretary (Org) Ashok Koul accompanied by BJP National Secretary Dr Narinder Singh, former Deputy Chief Minister CM Dr Nirmal Singh, former Deputy Chief Minister Kavinder Gupta and others attended the meeting.
"Smart city scheme, Start-up India, Jan Dhan Yojana, Skill India Mission, Make in India, Swachh Bharat Mission, Sansad Adarsh Gram Yojana, Beti Bachao Beti Padhao, PM Mudra Yojna, Ujala Yojana, Atal Pension Yojana, Prime Minister Jyoti Jyoti Bima Yojana, AMRUT Plan, Digital India Mission, Ujjwala Yojana and many other landmark schemes have been launched by our dedicated Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji for the welfare of the most neglected persons living in society," said Ravinder Raina.