Modi Govt liberated J&K from clutches of dynastic politicians: BJP

Kavinder Gupta said that the works and public welfare initiatives of Modi Government are the testimony to the fact that progress is taking place across the J&K with keen interest shown by the government functionaries on the comfort and convenience of the people who remained deprived of workable public infrastructure for decades together under the phlegmatic regimes that ruled the erstwhile state of J&K in the past.

The senior BJP leader said that the Modi Government has liberated J&K from the clutches of dynastic politicians and now it is the solemn responsibility of the people of the region to politically reject those entities which were responsible for their exploitation in the last several decades as they were more concerned for securing the future of their clans and company.