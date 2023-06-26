Modi Govt opened new avenues for J&K youth: Dr Jitendra

Jammu, June 26: Union Minister of State in PMO DrJitendra Singh Monday said that the Modi government opened new avenues for the youth of Jammu & Kashmir, particularly the residents of border villages.
He was addressing the National Security Conclave here at Zorawar Singh auditorium in University of Jammu. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh was the chief guest on the occasion.
He said, “In J&K, the youth are also gaining with the launch of agri startups through lavender cultivation and under the Aroma Mission.”
“Youth are India’s biggest asset, with people up to 40 years of age making up 60 percent of our population. With avenues open for the elderly people 60 years and above, India will emerge a developed nation during the AmritKaal by the centenary year of India’s Independence,” he said.
DrJitendra complimented Rajnath Singh for steps taken, first as the Union Home Minister and later as the Defence Minister, to mitigate the sufferings of border villagers from intermittent shelling across the LoC and welfare measures.
“Earlier border villagers used to take shelter in Block or Gram Panchayat buildings, but the union government first sanctioned bunkers for civilians and later approved family bunkers also,” he said.
“PM Modi amended the rules to extend the 4 percent reservation to residents of border villages so as to include the International Border (IB) under its ambit. This corrected the anomaly created by the erstwhile Congress-National Conference government which had given 4 percent reservation to LoC residents but ignored IB residents for vote bank reasons,” he said.
DrJitendra, who is also the Union Minister of State (independent charge) Science & Technology; MoS PMO, Personnel, Public Grievances, Pensions, Atomic Energy and Space, also lauded the Modi government for approved raising of two Border Battalions in the paramilitary police.
DrJitendra, “Our national security will be further strengthened with two landmark agreements signed during the historic visit of PM Modi to the US. One is the deal for manufacturing jet engines for the LCA Tejas fighter jets, and the other is that US warships will now be berthing at our Naval Shipyards for extensive repairs. This demonstrates the trust reposed in our capabilities by the US.”
He said that India’s defence infrastructure would also gain from the Indo-US pact on Quantum Computing. “In the nine years of the union government led by PM Modi, India has turned the tide from being just an importer of defence items to being an exporter of arms and ammunition. There has been a substantial jump in the export of defence items,” he said, adding that all this would help create jobs for youth.
In this connection, he also observed that earlier most of the defence equipment was imported from other countries, but after the government headed by Prime Minister NarendraModi took over, it was now the other way round and the export of defence equipment from India had gone up six times in nine years.