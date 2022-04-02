Modi govt strengthened Panchayati Raj system in J&K: Ravinder Raina

Raina asked the Panchayati Raj Cell leaders to ensure that the funds available to the Sarpanchs and Panchs from the Modi government are utilised fully to the satisfaction of the masses and for the welfare of every common person. He asked them that the Panchayat representatives must actively use these funds to develop their areas and to gain the love of the masses which will be reflected in the upcoming Assembly elections in J&K.

Rakesh Mahajan said that the party Cell will review the working of the party leaders regularly. He said that the Cell leaders are dedicatedly serving the masses and will ensure that the government funded schemes are implemented at the ground level.