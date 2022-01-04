Modi govt systematically destroying democratic institutions: Mir

Addressing a party meeting here, he asked people to oppose the BJP for it "wrong policies" and force the government through democratic means to shun its "anti-people anti-poor and anti-youth" policies.

"The present BJP government led by (Prime Minister) Narendra Modi has been systematically destroying democratic institutions and the culture in the country and spreading hatred, besides destroying economy and harming the pluralistic harmony," he said.

"The Congress party has decided to wake the Modi government up from its slumber and decided to launch from January 9 a public awareness campaign, Jan Jagran Abhiyan, against rising inflation," he said.