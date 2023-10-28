Modi govt transformed people's feeling of despair into hope: BJP

According to a press note, he was addressing the public darbar at the party headquarter in Jammu. “Bharat has now come a long way since 2014. From being a passive-observer now, we are a global leader and world power. We have strengthened our national security, developed our infrastructure, made innovations in science and technology. We have laid much needed stress on strengthening the socio-economic structure of every section of society. The government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi has proven its grit to serve the society and the nation and has successfully led Bharat on the path of being Vishav Guru, " said Jugal Kishore/

Other BJP leader Ashwani Sharma, Ajay Vaid and Puneet Mahajan were also present.