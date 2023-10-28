Modi govt transformed people's feeling of despair into hope: BJP

Jammu, Oct 28: Senior BJP leader and MP Jugal Kishore Sharmatoday said that Modi government transformed people's feeling of despair into hope.
According to a press note, he was addressing the public darbar at the party headquarter in Jammu. “Bharat has now come a long way since 2014. From being a passive-observer now, we are a global leader and world power. We have strengthened our national security, developed our infrastructure, made innovations in science and technology. We have laid much needed stress on strengthening the socio-economic structure of every section of society. The government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi has proven its grit to serve the society and the nation and has successfully led Bharat on the path of being Vishav Guru, " said Jugal Kishore/
Other BJP leader Ashwani Sharma, Ajay Vaid and Puneet Mahajan were also present.
Talking to media persons , the BJP MP said that during earlier dispensations, people had a feeling of despair, which has now transformed into hope under the Modi government. “In Jammu and Kashmir, the Modi government has ensured that the long sought development needs of all regions are fulfilled. The neglected sections got their rights, the underprivileged were heard and justice was served in the last nine and half years,” he added.
"The Modi government has delivered excellence in development, security, technology etc. in the first two tenures since 2014, and it has further policies to benefit every single resident of this nation in the next tenure," said Sharma.