Modi's commitment to democracy redeemed wounds of emergency: Dr Jitendra

Jammu, June 25: Union Minister Dr Jitendra Singh Sunday said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi's commitment to democracy had redeemed the wounds of emergency, which would always remain a black spot in the history of post-independence India.
He was addressing “Intellectual Sammelan” at the Jammu Club here.
Quoting Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Dr Jitendra said that the emergency imposed in 1975 trampled and suppressed democracy, but democracy was in India's DNA and that was why the nation could come out unscathed from that darkest period of post-independence times. “India is indeed the mother of democracies. It (democracy) runs in the spirit and veins of a common Indian,” he said.
Union Minister of State in PMO said, “Evaluation of ‘Dark period- The period of emergency’ in India’s history is important so that the young generation can understand the meaning and significance of true democracy, its value and the sacrifices given by our seniors to save and sustain it.”
Hailing the commitment of leaders and the common masses in resisting the imposition of emergency, Dr Jitendra Singh said that the leaders of Jan Sangh supported the pro-democracy movement led by Jai Prakash Narain and rose against the draconian measures taken by the then government. “Jan Sangh followed the mantra of ‘Nation first, self last’ in true spirit and as a party dissolved itself to join the JP movement,” he recalled.
He said that the Prime Minister Narendra Modi would always be remembered for laying the strong foundation of India’s democracy as it was only possible during his period that each benefit of democracy reached the last man in the last queue without any discrimination.
Recalling Winston Churchill's words that India won’t survive as a democracy even for half a century after gaining freedom, Dr Jitendra said, “Had Churchill been alive today, he would have regretted his statement seeing India growing as a vibrant democracy under Narendra Modi and leading the world in every sphere. Today India has even left behind Churchill's UK in many spheres including economy.”
“The world today not only recognises India as a stable democracy but also a force to reckon with. This was evident from PM Modi's just concluded USA visit, when even the USA visibly accepted India as an equal partner in all the bilateral engagements,” he said.
“Under PM Narendra Modi, India's moment has arrived. It is India's decade and India's century,” he said.