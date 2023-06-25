Modi's commitment to democracy redeemed wounds of emergency: Dr Jitendra

Quoting Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Dr Jitendra said that the emergency imposed in 1975 trampled and suppressed democracy, but democracy was in India's DNA and that was why the nation could come out unscathed from that darkest period of post-independence times. “India is indeed the mother of democracies. It (democracy) runs in the spirit and veins of a common Indian,” he said.

Union Minister of State in PMO said, “Evaluation of ‘Dark period- The period of emergency’ in India’s history is important so that the young generation can understand the meaning and significance of true democracy, its value and the sacrifices given by our seniors to save and sustain it.”