Moment of pride for Chanakya IAS Academy Jammu as 6 students qualify UPSC exam

Repeating the historic feat, students of Chanakya IAS Academy Jammu Branch were rank holders in theprestigious UPSC examination. The feat reflecting excellent curriculum and training at Chanakya IAS

Academy Jammu Branch, the students who bagged the ranks were: Waseem Ahmad Bhat AIR-7th, Prasenjit Kaur AIR-11th, Nitin Singh AIR-32, Manil Banjotra AIR-314, Mohd Irfan AIR-476, and Nirvanshu Hans AIR-811.