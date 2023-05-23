Moment of pride for Chanakya IAS Academy Jammu as 6 students qualify UPSC exam

Jammu, May 23: It was a moment of pride for Chanakya IAS Academy Jammu as 6 of its students qualified the UPSC exam.
Repeating the historic feat, students of Chanakya IAS Academy Jammu Branch were rank holders in theprestigious UPSC examination. The feat reflecting excellent curriculum and training at Chanakya IAS
Academy Jammu Branch, the students who bagged the ranks were: Waseem Ahmad Bhat AIR-7th, Prasenjit Kaur AIR-11th, Nitin Singh AIR-32, Manil Banjotra AIR-314, Mohd Irfan AIR-476, and Nirvanshu Hans AIR-811.
Commenting on impressive results announced by UPSC, Owais Ali Bhat, Director of Chanakya Jammu Branch congratulated students who have performed extremely well in UPSC 2022. He further remarked, “The credit goes to hard work put in by our students and the expert guidance provided by our faculty as well as the precise quality of tests imparted at Chanakya. I wish them all the best for future”.