‘More people join AAP’

Jammu, Oct 26: Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) today said fresh joining of people in the party is gaining momentum in Jammu and Kashmir.
According to a press note, a number of prominent social activists from across the Jammu and Kashmir joined the party during a joining programme organised at party office in Jammu.
This joining programme was organised under the leadership of Jammu and Kashmir Organisation Building Incharge Munish Kaushik alongwith Jammu provincial women wing president Namrata Sharma.
During this event, a large number of social activists joined Aam Aadmi Party and entrants were welcomed in party fold by Munish Kaushik and Namrata Sharma.
The entrants include Jasmeet Kour, Lovely Sharma, Shiela Kumari, Sapna Rao, Police Devi, Neha Rani who left Jammu and Kashmir Apni Party and joined Aam Aadmi Party.
Alongside Ulfat Rani from Hazratbal Kashmir also joined Aam Aadmi Party who had contested SMC polls and is a prominent social and political activists in Kashmir valley, the press note said.
Addressing this event, Jammu provincial incharge of women wing of AAP, Namrata Sharma said that Aam Aadmi Party is the only political platform that provides equal opportunities to female to be a part of active politics and women safety as well as women rights initiatives taken by Aam Aadmi Party are widely acknowledged.
She added that joining of women political as well as social activists in AAP today shows that party is first choice for social as well as political activists in Jammu and Kashmir.
Munish Kaushik said that today's joining shows that people from all walks of life are joining Aam Aadmi Party in Jammu and Kashmir which is due to its dynamic nature of keeping all sections of society along.
He said that large scale joining going on in AAP across J&K shows that party is now first choice for everyone. " We are going to hold more and more such joining events across J&K in days to come," said Shri Munish Kaushik