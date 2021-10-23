Mother-son duo among three killed, four injured as load carrier turns turtle in J&K's Reasi

Quoting the officials, news agency GNS reported that the load carrier bearing registration number JK20B-3982 was on its way from Pulwama to Chinka Arnas when it met with the accident at Firdousi Morh Chaklass, resulting in the on the spot death of three persons and injuries to four others who have been hospitalized.

The deceased have been identified as Banoo Bibi, 42, wife of Mukhtar Ahmad and her son Murshid Ali, 5 and Mohammad Imran, 11, son of Mohammad Sharief, all residents of Chinka Arnas.

The Injured include Mukhtar, 45, Razia Begum, 24, daughter of Abdul Aziz, Sajad, 8, son of Jamal, Arshad Begum, 50, wife of Abdul Aziz, also from Chinka Arnas.

The condition of the injured persons is said to be stable at SDH Mahore, an official said.