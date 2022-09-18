Mother-son duo dead, two other family members injured in Reasi road accident

Jammu, Sept 17: A woman and her son were killed and two other family members injured when a car they were travelling in skidded off the road and plunged into a deep gorge in Reasi district of Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday.
A police official told Greater Kashmir that a car (registration number JK02AB-2403) carrying four members of a family was heading towards Shajru area when it went out of the driver’s control and plunged into a gorge, leaving two dead and two injured.
He identified the deceased as Sakina Begum (42), wife of Abdul Majid and her son, Imtiyaz Ahmad (20).
The injured, which included the driver Abdul Majid of Jamsalan, and his daughter, were shifted to GMC Jammu for specialized treatment.