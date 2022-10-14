Motivate youngsters to register as first time voters: Ashok Koul

Jammu, Oct 14: J&K BJP general secretary (organisation) Ashok Koul on Friday asked the party workers to motivate the youngsters to register themselves as first time voters to participate in the festival of elections.

Koul, accompanied by party vice president and Prabhari Kathua Yudhvir Sethi and other party leaders, was addressing a meeting of Hiranagar Mandal and Marheen Mandal of BJP district Kathua regarding ongoing “revision of electoral rolls” exercise in Jammu & Kashmir.