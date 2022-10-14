Motivate youngsters to register as first time voters: Ashok Koul

Jammu, Oct 14: J&K BJP general secretary (organisation) Ashok Koul on Friday asked the party workers to motivate the youngsters to register themselves as first time voters to participate in the festival of elections.
Koul, accompanied by party vice president and Prabhari Kathua Yudhvir Sethi and other party leaders, was addressing a meeting of Hiranagar Mandal and Marheen Mandal of BJP district Kathua regarding ongoing “revision of electoral rolls” exercise in Jammu & Kashmir.
Koul stressed on participation of first time voters in the upcoming elections in Jammu and Kashmir. “The party activists must sweat out to ensure that every youngster above the voter age comes forward to register himself or herself as the voter to exercise a very basic democratic right,” he said.
He also emphasised on the linking of Aadhar with voter cards in the meeting. Koul asked the party leaders to guide people on voter rights and responsibilities to empower first-time voters to make informed decisions during the upcoming assembly elections.
Sethi asked the party workers to take the task of voters' registration as the top priority among other works. He exhorted them to conduct door-to-door surveys and ask people to confirm the correctness of their names, addresses in the existing electoral rolls.
Seh-Prabhari BJP Kathua Kashmira Singh, district president Gopal Mahajan, general secretary organization Vishal Parihar, former MLA Hirangar Kuldeep Kumar, national secretary OBC Morcha Rashpal Verma, MC chairman Hiranagar Vijay Sharma, Prem Nath Dogra, Janak Bharti (state executive members), Ashanand Khajuria, DDC Karan Atri (Marheen), DDC Abhinandan (Hiranagar), Mandal presidents Rajinder Bakshi, Raj Singh and Subhash Sharma, Shakti Kendra Pramukhs, BLO2, district team, Mandal teams and others participated in the meeting.