Motive of BJP activist is to be 'always ready' for the nation, society: Ashok Koul

Jammu, Feb 6: BJP J&K conducted day-long Working Committee meetings of four organisational Districts of Jammu and Kashmir , Ramban, Nowshera, Kathua and Baramulla.
According to a press note, in Ramban District, J&K BJP General Secretary (Org) Ashok Koul briefly addressed the working committee meeting of Doda District. J&K BJP Vice-President Pawan Khajuria, former MLA & SC Morcha President Neelam Langeh, District Prabhari Puran Chand, BJP District President Rajeshwar Kumar and other party leaders also addressed the meeting. Adv Balbir Singh presented Political Resolution, which was seconded by Adv Suraj Singh.
Ashok Koul, while addressing the meeting at Ramban, stressed on the importance of working committee meetings in the organizational set-up. He said that these meetings maintain close coordination among all party workers at state, district, constituency, Mandal and booth level. He said that these provide the party with a strong organizational network of ideologically sound activists.
"First and foremost motive of BJP activists is to be 'always ready' for the nation and society. These meetings do train us to achieve our mission, which is greater than our lives ", Koul said.
Ashok Koul further urged the party leaders and activists to brief people about the party's endeavours towards peace and progress in Jammu & Kashmir.
Senior BJP leaders while addressing different working committee meetings also sought feedback from workers over their performance during past months and discussed the road ahead. They also provided insight about the forthcoming party programmes in their respective districts.
The workers and other participants pledged to work for the party in the days ahead to make the party base more stronger at booth level and constituency level so that maximum is gained during the upcoming elections.