Motive of BJP activist is to be 'always ready' for the nation, society: Ashok Koul

According to a press note, in Ramban District, J&K BJP General Secretary (Org) Ashok Koul briefly addressed the working committee meeting of Doda District. J&K BJP Vice-President Pawan Khajuria, former MLA & SC Morcha President Neelam Langeh, District Prabhari Puran Chand, BJP District President Rajeshwar Kumar and other party leaders also addressed the meeting. Adv Balbir Singh presented Political Resolution, which was seconded by Adv Suraj Singh.

Ashok Koul, while addressing the meeting at Ramban, stressed on the importance of working committee meetings in the organizational set-up. He said that these meetings maintain close coordination among all party workers at state, district, constituency, Mandal and booth level. He said that these provide the party with a strong organizational network of ideologically sound activists.