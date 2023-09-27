MP Khatana appeals LG to increase number of vehicles for transhumance

A number of people from the tribal population called MP Gulam Ali Khatana telephonically and narrated their woes due to sudden onset of winters and snowfall in upper reaches of Kashmir region. “They said that due to extreme cold, many of them have suffered loss of livestock,” Khatana said in a press statement.

“Acting immediately on the problems of nomadic tribes, MP Gulam Ali Khatana called Secretary Tribal Affairs Department Shahid Iqbal Choudhary; Divisional Commissioner, Kashmir Vijay Bidhuri and Deputy Commissioner, Anantnag to mitigate the problems of nomadic population and increase the number of vehicles for transportation of livestock,” the press statement mentioned.