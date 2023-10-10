MP Khatana asks NHAI to ensure employment to J&K youth

He also asked the NHAI officials to resolve the Sarore toll plaza issue as per the wishes of the people of Jammu region.

He issued these directions during a meeting with the officials of NHAI led by its regional Director P Siva Shankar and attended by Project Directors Yashpal Singh Jadoan; engineer Purshotam Kumar Phonsa.

Khatana stressed the need for quality work and job opportunities for the local youth. He said that during the past 70 years of Cong, NC, PDP rule, people suffered due to bad governance and trust deficit.