Mudslide, shooting stones disrupt traffic on Sgr-Jmu highway in Ramban

Ramban, Mar 20: Traffic on the Jammu-Srinagar highway was suspended due to fresh mudslide and shooting stones at several locations in Ramban district, officials said on Monday.

Quoting an official, news agency—Kashmir News Observer (KNO) reported that traffic movement has been suspended due to mudslide at Shalgari, Sherbibi and shooting stones at some other places in Ramban district along the highway.