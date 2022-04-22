Multi-tier security activated ahead of PM's visit in Samba

An alert has also been sounded along the border and a high degree of vigilance is being maintained at vital installations in Jammu and Kashmir in view of the visit, they said.

Their remarks came after an attempt by banned terror group Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) to carry out a suicide attack ahead of the PM's visit was foiled as two suspected Pakistani terrorists were killed in the encounter in Jammu. A CISF officer also died during the gunfight.

"A multi-tier security setup has been put in place in Samba and adjoining areas as a part of foolproof security," a senior official told PTI.

The venue of the public function has been made out of bounds for the general public and a three-tier security arrangement has been made after conducting a full-fledged anti-sabotage checking, officials said.

The administration has been making arrangements for the participation of one lakh people in the programme.