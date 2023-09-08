Municipal Elections 2023 | Preparations discussed in Jammu

Jammu, Sep 8 : Additional Deputy Commissioner, Harvinder Singh today chaired a meeting to discuss the preparations for the upcoming Municipal Elections here in the DC Office.
The Nodal Officers were informed about their roles during the election process. Threadbare discussion was also held regarding transport plan, security arrangements, communication plan and SVEEP campaign with various stakeholders. ADC Jammu directed Nodal officers to prepare and share definite plans with Deputy DEO within prescribed time limits for smooth and fair conduct of upcoming municipal elections.
Special focus was laid on training of EVMs handling and other election related duties. Training of Officers deputed as Returning Officers shall commence from tomorrow at Teacher's Bhawan Jammu.