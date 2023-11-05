Murder accused remanded to 7-day Police custody: SSP Samba 

Samba, Nov 5: Police on Sunday said that the man, who was arrested for committing the murder of his wife at Nandpur in Ramgarh, was remanded to seven-day custody.

SSP Samba Benam Tosh, in an official statement, said, “Police are conducting sustained interrogation to elicit further facts.”

Arti Devi, 32, a housewife was murdered by her husband Gurdeep Singh, son of Raj Singh at Nandpur on October 27, 2023, and after completing inquest proceedings under Section 174 CrPC, Police converted the inquest into a murder case under Section 302 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the accused husband was arrested.

“As sustained interrogation of the arrested husband is required to unravel further facts, Police sought and got seven days police remand from Judicial Magistrate,” the official statement said.

Senior Superintendent of Police Samba Benam Tosh said that Police in Samba were conducting investigations into murder cases.

He assured high-level delegation of Nandpur, Ramgarh that all aspects of the instant murder case would be thoroughly looked into.