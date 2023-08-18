Mushaal Mullick’s appointment as Pak minister | It endorses India’s claim: Chugh

Chugh further alleged, “Malik’s wife has been involved in spreading fabricated stories against India and its army while her husband, who was a dreaded terrorist and was involved in the killing of security forces personnel, Kashmiri Pandits and civilians, is serving life sentence in New Delhi’s Tihar.”

He added that instead of reining elements inimical to peace, Pakistan is repeatedly resorting to such actions that harm the national interest of India. “We urge international bodies to take cognizance of the matter and stop Pakistan from giving political space to terrorists,” Chugh said.

Mushaal took oath along with 18 members of Pakistan’s interim cabinet. However, due to her dual nationality, Mushaal will not be a full-fledged minister but will work as a special advisor on human rights issues to Pak Prime Minister M Anwar-ul-Haq Kakar, Pakistan media said.