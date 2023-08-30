Mushaira on Ghulam Rasool Kamgar (Kishtwari) held

Kawaja Ghulam Rasool Kamgar was born in Kishtwar in 1888. He received his education in Persian, Arabic, Urdu and Mathematics from Maulana Saifullah who also initiated him to writing both prose and poetry. He has made valuable contributions to Kashmiri literature through his scholarly pursuits by introducing classical writing of Arabic and Persian in it. He was conferred with many awards like Robes of Honour and Certificate of Merit in Persian, (By President of India), Robes Of Honour (J&K Academy of Art, Culture & languages), Robes of Honour (Riasti Cultural Sangam J&K). He has written many books including published one like Translation in Urdu(Verse) of Vird-ul-Muridin by Baba Daud Khaki, Translation in Kashmiri (Verse) of Rishi Nama Lamia by Baba Daud Khaki, Translation in Kashmiri (Verse) of Ramooz-e-Bekhudi by AllamaIqbal, Moulood-e-Berzenji Kashmiri (Verse), Chel Hadees Kashmiri (Verse), Armagan-e-Madina: Persian, Urdu, Kashmiri Naatia Kalam.

In the beginning, Secretary JKAACL, Bharat Singh welcomed the Guests and the dignitaries. In his welcome address, he said that the main thought behind organizing this program was to recall the great personality of J&K particularly of Kishtwar. He said that one gets great knowledge by going through the life and history of such great personalities.