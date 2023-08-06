Mushtaaque Ali Khan receives Kundal Lal Saigal Cine Award

Jammu, Aug 6: On the opening Ceremony of the International Film Festival of Jammu & Kashmir at the auditorium of Spiritual Growth Centre in Katra, renowned actor, theatre practitioner, broadcaster, filmmaker and Founder of Kashmir World Film Festival (KWFF), Chairman of Actors’ Creative Theatre (ACT), was honored with the Kundal Lal Saigal Cine Award - 2023.
The 2 days Festival was organised by Universal Film Makers Council (Karnataka) and Harman Cultural & Educational Society (Jammu).
Mushtaaque Ali Ahmad Khan, an eminent actor, theatre practitioner, filmmaker, and film activist, has left an indelible mark on the world of performing arts. With a career spanning over four decades, Khan has garnered numerous accolades for his exceptional contributions to the realms of theatre, television, and filmmaking. His relentless dedication to promoting artistic expression and his passion for nurturing talent has made him a stalwart in the industry.
Mushtaaque’s journey began at a tender age when he first stepped foot on the stage. From those early years, he has evolved into a multifaceted professional, leaving audiences enthralled with his powerful performances.
Throughout his illustrious career, Khan has been a trailblazer in the field of theatre and filmmaking, captivating audiences with his exceptional talent both on stage and screen.
Mushtaaque’s achievements extend beyond the stage, with his remarkable contributions to television and filmmaking. As an empaneled producer and director for Doordarshan, India’s national broadcaster, he has helmed numerous teleplays, telefilms, and serials. His creative vision and storytelling prowess have resulted in a captivating body of work that reflects the diverse cultural tapestry of Jammu & Kashmir.