Mushtaaque Ali Khan receives Kundal Lal Saigal Cine Award

Mushtaaque’s journey began at a tender age when he first stepped foot on the stage. From those early years, he has evolved into a multifaceted professional, leaving audiences enthralled with his powerful performances.

Throughout his illustrious career, Khan has been a trailblazer in the field of theatre and filmmaking, captivating audiences with his exceptional talent both on stage and screen.

Mushtaaque’s achievements extend beyond the stage, with his remarkable contributions to television and filmmaking. As an empaneled producer and director for Doordarshan, India’s national broadcaster, he has helmed numerous teleplays, telefilms, and serials. His creative vision and storytelling prowess have resulted in a captivating body of work that reflects the diverse cultural tapestry of Jammu & Kashmir.